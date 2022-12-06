Berkley W R Corp Purchases 41,260 Shares of Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,260 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Adara Acquisition worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adara Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Adara Acquisition by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Adara Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Adara Acquisition by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adara Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adara Acquisition alerts:

Adara Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADRA remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Tuesday. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,605. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Adara Acquisition Company Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adara Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adara Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.