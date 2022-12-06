Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 862,836 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 862,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,259,000. AXIS Capital accounts for approximately 2.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.02% of AXIS Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

