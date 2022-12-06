Berkley W R Corp Raises Holdings in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) by 196.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,574 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.67% of Ignyte Acquisition worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 52.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,342,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ignyte Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGNY traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 191,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

