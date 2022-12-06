Berkley W R Corp Takes $11.83 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,000. Lennar accounts for approximately 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 90.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

