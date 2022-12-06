Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp decreased its stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,886 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Better World Acquisition worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 33.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Better World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Tuesday. 69,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.