Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 61,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,611,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $912.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

