Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $17.50 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Big Lots by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

