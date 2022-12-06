BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 1,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,938,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.
BigCommerce Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.