BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 1,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,938,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

