Biglari Sardar Has $5.75 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Biglari Sardar boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,728 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 29.1% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Biglari Sardar’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

