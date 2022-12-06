BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BIOLASE Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.34.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
