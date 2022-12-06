BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $155,970.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. 889,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.