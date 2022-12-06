Bitcoin Diamond Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.33 million and $64,474.47 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00124226 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00224502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00046271 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00059735 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.