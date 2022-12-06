Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $14.94 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $261.68 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $14.94 or 0.00087525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.