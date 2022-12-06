Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1.97 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00267993 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00088004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00063036 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

