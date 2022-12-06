Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of uniQure worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in uniQure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

uniQure Trading Down 0.7 %

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,325. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.06.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

