Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 61,119 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,119 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IGT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.