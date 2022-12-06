Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

