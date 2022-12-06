BMO Capital Markets Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $41.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,227,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

