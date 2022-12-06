BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$71.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CM. Cormark cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at C$58.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

