BNB (BNB) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $288.82 or 0.01697916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $46.20 billion and $570.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,969,374 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
