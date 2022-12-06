BNB (BNB) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $288.82 or 0.01697916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $46.20 billion and $570.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,969,374 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,969,498.63399175 in circulation. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

