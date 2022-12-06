Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.53. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,977 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
