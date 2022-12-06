Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.53. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,977 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Borr Drilling by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Borr Drilling by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

