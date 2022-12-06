Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises about 3.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,913. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.