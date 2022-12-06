Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 3,928,099 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,928,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,000. Clarivate makes up approximately 6.4% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.58% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $85,627,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $33,137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 352.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,053 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 102,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.