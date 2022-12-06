BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.56

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 75621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

