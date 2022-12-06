British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

British & American Investment Trust PLC (LON:BAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from British & American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BAF opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. British & American Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.46).
