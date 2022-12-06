Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Sells 9,546 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.89), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($94,400.76).

Britvic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:BVIC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 816 ($9.95). 465,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($11.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 793.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.31.

Britvic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.40) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.12) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.71) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 981.25 ($11.97).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

