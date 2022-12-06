Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Target Price at $44.86

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of AVT opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

