Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $128.60

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get BRP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.39. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

