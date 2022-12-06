Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $243.08

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $191.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
