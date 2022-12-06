Brokerages Set WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Price Target at $7.83

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.
A number of brokerages have commented on WE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
WeWork Stock Down 12.4 %
WE opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. WeWork has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $9.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
