BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.47 on Friday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

