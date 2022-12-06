Bubblefong Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $247.38 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bubblefong has a market cap of $247.38 million and $280,802.58 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00039926 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $955.52 or 0.05621247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00499329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.96 or 0.30108391 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bubblefong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

