Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FINGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Finning International Price Performance

FINGF opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

