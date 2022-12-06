Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at C$58.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$55.35 and a one year high of C$83.75. The stock has a market cap of C$53.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

