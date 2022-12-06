Candlestick Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of Carter’s worth $29,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Carter’s Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 3,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.