Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $35.31 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,308,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Target as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.55. 34,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,180. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

