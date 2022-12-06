Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $38.03 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 390.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

