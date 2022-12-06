Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $6,750,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. 1,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

