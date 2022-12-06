Candlestick Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up about 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $71,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 958.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

