Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 1,350,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,350,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of General Motors worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 83,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

