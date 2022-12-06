Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 850,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. 50,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

