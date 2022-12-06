Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Utz Brands accounts for 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.