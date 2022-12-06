Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the software’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,901 shares of the software’s stock worth $62,397,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,225 shares of the software’s stock worth $36,184,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 3.4 %

Altair Engineering stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Featured Articles

