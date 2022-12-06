Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FLT opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

