Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

