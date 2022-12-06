Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises about 0.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $334,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 208.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $132.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

