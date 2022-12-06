Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

