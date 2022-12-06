Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $70,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 666.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 287,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WWE opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.