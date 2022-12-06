Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $205.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

