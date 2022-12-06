Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 27.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 370,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 134.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 553,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

